Top brass has approved Cabinet expansion, says Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka

The BJP central leadership has given its permission to expand the Cabinet, but it is the chief minister who has to fix the date and time, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Monday.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Ashoka said as per the information available, all the MLAs who were responsible for the formation of the BJP government will be given priority during the expansion. As for those who did not manage to win the bypolls, it is left to the wisdom of the chief minister to induct them or not, he said.

Speaking on the issue of the proposed Jesus Chris statue atop Kapala Betta in Ramanagara, Ashoka said, as of now, the Trust was unable to show any proof of requisite permission for the same.

"A detailed report on this is awaited and we will take a decision based on it," he said.

Law Minister J C Madhuswamy rubbished reports that a Cabinet reshuffle was on the cards. It is speculated that some incumbent ministers will be asked to step down to make way for fresh faces. "A Cabinet reshuffle hasn't been discussed at all. It will be a Cabinet expansion, and we are right on that track," he said.