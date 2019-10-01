Traffic, garbage woes priority for Mayor Gowtham Kumar

Newly appointed Bengaluru City Mayor Gowtham Kumar on Tuesday said that he would give first and foremost importance to the traffic and garbage issue.

Addressing the press conference soon after getting elected as Mayor, Gowtham Kumar said, "There are so many issues to be addressed in city limits. I would consider all the senior leaders while taking any step."

Deputy Mayor Ram Mohan Raju presided over the conference.

Responding to the protest stagged by pro-Kannada organisations, newly elected Mayor said, "I am a Kannadiga and son of a farmer. I am from Siraguppa taluk in Ballari district. I would talk to all the pro-Kannada activists personally and request them to cooperate with me towards development. I would stand for state, Kannada language and Bengaluru at any situation."