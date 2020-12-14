Transport stir: Karnataka ministers lash out at farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol on Monday rebuked farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, who has become the face of the transport workers’ strike, for “poking his nose” in issues that do not concern him.

Karjol joined a growing list of BJP leaders who have hit out at Chandrashekhar, who has been ‘co-opted’ by transport workers in their stir against the government that has paralyzed public transport services across the state.

“Crores of money was lost, the transport workers lost and the public was put to trouble for the past four days all because of Kodihalli Chandrashekhar’s prestige and vested interest,” Karjol said. “Any leader, before taking decisions, should consider the pros and cons. He should remain a farmer leader instead of poking his nose anywhere else,” he added.

Chandrashekhar, who is associated with the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Green Brigade, has been leading the transport workers’ strike. Primarily seen as a farmer leader, Chandrashekhar unsuccessfully contested two elections - the Hassan Lok Sabha seat in 2009 and the Hassan assembly constituency in 2013.

The government, on Sunday, agreed to nine out of 10 demands, which include health insurance, Rs 30 lakh compensation for death due to Covid-19, inter-corporation transfers and so on.

By Monday afternoon, 10% of state-run buses became operational and the government expects normalcy by the end of the day.

Late on Sunday night, Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommia and others took turns to attack Chandrashekhar following a meeting where it was said that truce had been brokered, but it was not so.

“The (transport) workers are stuck in the hands of a man who has no understanding of their issues. Normally, a strike is withdrawn when 50% of the demands are met. We have agreed to nine out of 10 demands! Nobody with humanity would do this, but Chandrashekhar. So, God bless him,” Ashoka said.

Health Minister K Sudhakar, in a tweet, questioned Chandrashekhar’s credentials and asked if he was aware of the transport sector and its workers’ problems.

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi hinted that Chandrashekhar was a political decoy. “The dream of some leaders who are using Kodi ‘huli’ (sour in Kannada) to return to power will remain just a dream,” he said.