True Hindus will reject BJP’s communal politics, says Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Friday said the BJP government’s decision to promulgate an ordinance for the anti-conversion law is “the political agenda of the RSS”.

The Congress leader was reacting to the Cabinet’s decision to promulgate the Karnataka Protection of Rights to Freedom of Religion Ordinance.

“This is the political agenda of RSS. True Hindus practice harmony and universal brotherhood, and will reject communal politics of BJP. We see constant attacks on minorities whenever BJP comes to power. People of Karnataka are ashamed of this government,” Siddaramaiah said in a statement.

Urging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot not to sign the ordinance, Siddaramaiah said: “The BJP government is trying to force anti-conversion law on the people through ordinance route to divert the attention of people from corruption and lack of administration.”

Siddaramaiah, a former chief minister, argued that Karnataka does not need a new law to stop forced religious conversion. “Our [existing] law is capable of stopping conversion that is forced through incentives and threats. Then what is the need for the new law? The only reason is to threaten and harass the minorities,” he claimed.

The Congress leader pointed out that the Constitution allows individuals to freely convert to any religion. “There’s also a law to prevent conversions. There is a police and court to enforce this. So, does this mean that BJP has no confidence in the institutions,” he asked.

The Congress will “never allow the misuse” of the anti-conversion law, Siddaramaiah said. “Our party will firmly stand with everyone who is threatened by the government.”

Karnataka will become the 9th state to enact the anti-conversion law.

The controversial law prohibits “conversion from one religion to another religion by misrepresentation, force, fraud, undue influence, coercion, allurement or marriage”.

The law proposes imprisonment of 3-5 years with a fine of Rs 25,000 for ‘forced’ conversion.

Converting a minor, woman or an SC/ST person will attract a jail term of 3-10 years, with a Rs 50,000 fine. Mass conversion will attract 3-10 years of jail time with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

People wanting to convert are required to declare at least 60 days in advance to the deputy commissioner and within 30 days after the conversion.