Trust vote proceedings should end on Tuesday: Speaker

Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has said that proceedings on the vote of confidence motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy should be completed on Tuesday.

Karnataka Crisis LIVE | Voting on confidence motion by 6 pm today

Regarding notices served on rebel legislators directing them to appear before him for enquiry on Tuesday, Kumar said, "Rebel legislators are not my rivals. They don't even know basics of tendering resignation. They don't even know what is a notice and why is it served."