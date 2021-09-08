Two-day state BJP core committee meet in Davangere from September 18

State BJP's two-day core committee meeting will be held in Davangere on September 18 and 19. It will be the first such state-level meeting after Basavaraj Bommai took charge as the chief minister.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, State BJP General Secretary N Ravikumar said the first day's meeting would be held in Apoorva Resort in the city which would be attended by senior leaders including State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP vice-presidents and office-bearers of state units.

He said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would attend the second day's meeting slated to be held in Trishul Convention Hall in the city on September 19. BJP National General Secretary B L Santosh, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, who is in charge of the party's affairs in Karnataka, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, MPs, MLAs and state-level leaders would be present in the meeting.

He said the issues related to strengthening of the party across the state, organisation strategies and the measures to be taken to strengthen the party's hold in regions where BJP is not so prominent would be discussed. He said there was an impression that BJP would witness chaos after Yediyurappa stepped down from the post of chief minister. But everything passed off smoothly and cabinet expansion was also held smoothly.

There is no dissidence in BJP. The party will head three corporations -- Hubbali-Dharwad, Belagavi and Kalaburgi. The party's internal survey had predicted the same results. He said voters have backed BJP in Kalaburgi. The voter turnout there was 49 per cent. The party would have got a majority if the voter turnout had increased by another 2 per cent, he claimed.