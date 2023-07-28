Two held for moral policing cop in Dakshina Kannada

Two held for moral policing cop, abusing his wife in Dakshina Kannada

The accused have been booked under Sections 341, 504, 354 (D), 354 (A), and 34 of the IPC.

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 28 2023, 18:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 18:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A policeman and his family have become the victims of suspected moral policing at B C Road in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district.

The police personnel, attached to the DK police, in his complaint on Thursday said that suspects Manjunath and Manish had abused him. Later, they had behaved inappropriately and had harassed his wife, the cop said in the complaint.

The complainant was returning to his work after dropping his wife and sister-in-law to the police quarters when the incident occurred.

The suspects, who are believed to have followed the policeman while he was on his way to drop the women off, waylaid him and questioned him for accompanying the women. The complainant tried to convince the duo that he was a policeman and was accompanying his wife and sister-in-law.

Also Read | 'Diesel thief' beaten to death at Bengaluru truck terminal

However, the suspects continued to hurl abuses at him, ignoring his pleas.

On noticing the commotion, the complainant's wife arrived at the spot and the duo harassed her too. The duo also prevented the policeman from proceeding towards his workplace, the complainant said.

Following the registering of the complaint, DK Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth said on Friday that both suspects had been arrested. Bantwal Town Police have booked cases under Sections 341, 504, 354 (D), 354 (A), and 34 of the IPC.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Crime
Moral Policing
Dakshina Kannada

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bengal couple sells 8-month-old baby to buy iPhone 14

Bengal couple sells 8-month-old baby to buy iPhone 14

Rare shoe with Apple logo selling for Rs 41 lakh

Rare shoe with Apple logo selling for Rs 41 lakh

Donald, Stephen Glover making 'Star Wars' show 'Lando'

Donald, Stephen Glover making 'Star Wars' show 'Lando'

Typhoon Doksuri wreaks havoc as it rips into China

Typhoon Doksuri wreaks havoc as it rips into China

Did Oppenheimer try to kill his professor? What we know

Did Oppenheimer try to kill his professor? What we know

Ratan Tata to get Maharashtra's 1st 'Udyog Ratna' award

Ratan Tata to get Maharashtra's 1st 'Udyog Ratna' award

 