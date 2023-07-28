Two held for moral policing cop, abusing his wife in Dakshina Kannada

A policeman and his family have become the victims of suspected moral policing at B C Road in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district.

The police personnel, attached to the DK police, in his complaint on Thursday said that suspects Manjunath and Manish had abused him. Later, they had behaved inappropriately and had harassed his wife, the cop said in the complaint.

The complainant was returning to his work after dropping his wife and sister-in-law to the police quarters when the incident occurred.

The suspects, who are believed to have followed the policeman while he was on his way to drop the women off, waylaid him and questioned him for accompanying the women. The complainant tried to convince the duo that he was a policeman and was accompanying his wife and sister-in-law.

However, the suspects continued to hurl abuses at him, ignoring his pleas.

On noticing the commotion, the complainant's wife arrived at the spot and the duo harassed her too. The duo also prevented the policeman from proceeding towards his workplace, the complainant said.

Following the registering of the complaint, DK Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth said on Friday that both suspects had been arrested. Bantwal Town Police have booked cases under Sections 341, 504, 354 (D), 354 (A), and 34 of the IPC.