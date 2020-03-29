Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Udupi

Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Udupi district on Sunday. With this, the number of people who have tested positive to the disease has increased to three.

The two patients are now admitted to KMC-Manipal.

Among the two, a 35-year-old man had returned from Dubai recently, and was initially admitted to a hospital in Karkala on March 27. While the 29-year-old man, who had visited Thiruvananthapuram on March 17, had got admitted to a hospital in Udupi on March 26.

District In-charge Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the primary contacts of the confirmed cases had been traced and measures had also been taken to contain the disease. The TMA Pai Hospital is exclusively readied to treat COVID-19 patients with 100 beds, he added.

Eleven people were admitted to isolation wards in various hospitals in the district on Sunday. As many as 128 samples have been tested in the district so far. Of which 122 samples have tested negative for COVID-19 while results for three samples are awaited. As many as 106 people were under home quarantine.