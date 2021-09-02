Ugly display of wealth, say Congress leaders on BJP MLA's son cutting birthday cake with iPhone

A video clip of Kanakagiri BJP MLA Basavaraj Dadesugur's son cutting birthday cakes with his expensive iPhone has drawn flak from the locals and the netizens.

The video clips of Suresh Dadesugur, the MLA's second son, cutting eight cakes with an iPhone during the birthday bash in Hosapete are doing rounds on social media.

Sources said, Suresh took his friends from Kanakagiri and Karatagi for a joyride in his BMW 520D luxury car and celebrated his birthday at an unidentified place in Hosapete.

"This is ugly display of wealth. When lives and livelihoods are at stake, many are struggling for one square meal, such ostentatious display of wealth by the MLAs family is an insult to the poor and deprived classes in the constituency," Congress leaders complained.

Meanwhile, MLA Basavaraj Dadesugur has defended his son's act saying, "What's wrong in it? My son used his iPhone to cut cake, instead of hands as the Covid-19 pandemic still persists. He is celebrating his birthday with his hard-earned money."

After losing the Assembly elections twice, Dadesugur sought sympathy votes saying he's no money to fight elections. People of the constituency made generous donations and ensured his victory in 2018 elections. After getting elected as MLA, Dadesugur bought expensive cars and cared little for the welfare of his constituents, a few locals alleged.

Dadesugur's elder son had stirred a storm recently of chairing officials meetings at panchayats in the constituency.