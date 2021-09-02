ULB polls: BJP, Congress go up against smaller outfits

In what will be Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s first electoral litmus test, more than 14 lakh people will vote in the city corporation elections at Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Kalaburagi along with other smaller urban local bodies on Friday.

Hubballi-Dharwad is the biggest of the three city corporations with 82 wards, followed by Belagavi (58) and Kalaburagi (55). They will go to polls with the Doddaballapur City Municipal Council (31), Tarikere Town Municipal Council (23), Bidar City Municipal Council (2) and Bhadravathi City Municipal Council (1).

The Congress will look to wrest control of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation from the BJP, which has held power for the last two terms. However, both parties are battling dissidence: Congress has expelled 37 leaders while BJP has booted out 23 for ‘anti-party activities.’

The Hubballi-Dharwad polls are crucial for former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP legislator Arvind Bellad.

The JD(S) will field candidates in 49 wards while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is making its debut with 41 candidates. Also, the Asaddudin Owaisi-led AIMIM is testing the waters.

A three-pronged battle

The Belagavi election will be the first where political parties will fight on their symbols. Earlier, elections were contested without a party symbol, but on the basis of candidates who were either pro-Kannada or pro-Marathi.

The Belagavi fight is largely seen as a triangular contest between the BJP, Congress and independents backed by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES). The JD(S), AAP and AIMIM are also in the fray.

The MES has backed 22 candidates and has appealed to voters to elect Marathi-speakers. The entry of AIMIM could affect prospects of the Congress in Muslim-majority areas.

Smaller parties flex muscles

Similarly, in Kalaburagi, smaller parties like the JD(S), AAP and AIMIM are said to be giving sleepless nights to the BJP and Congress.

In the previous election, Congress emerged as the single-largest party and came to power with the support of Independents. This time, the party will fight the election without former minister, the late Qamar-ul-Islam. His supporters who missed the ticket have jumped to AIMIM and JD(S).

While the BJP is depending on the Lingayats and Brahmins, the Congress is banking on Dalits, OBCs and minorities, provided there is no split in the votes caused by the smaller players.