ULB polls: BJP suffers defeat in BSY hometown 

The BJP suffered a humiliating defeat in the polls to the Shikaripur town municipal council, the home turf of state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa. Of the 23 seats, Congress bagged 12, BJP 8 and Independents 3. In Shiralkoppa town panchayat, also part of the Shikaripur Assembly segment represented by Yeddyurappa, the BJP came a poor third.

Of the 17 seats, Congress won 7 seats, JD(S) 3, BJP 2 and Independent candidates 5.

The saffron party thus lost power in the TMC and the TP. The defeat of the BJP in both urban local bodies, part of Shikaripur Assembly segment, is seen as the people’s ire against local BJP leaders and not against Yeddyurappa or his son B Y Raghavendra, who is also an MP of Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency.

Yeddyurappa began his political career as member of Shikaripur town muncipal council in 1972. Later, he was elected as president of the town municipal council. Hence, BJP’s defeat of in the urban local body in his home turf is considered a set-back for him.

Infighting, wrong selection of candidates and anti-incumbency against the local administration are said to be the reasons for the defeat of the BJP in both the urban local bodies.

The Congress’ decision to field new candidates in many wards resulted in the victory.

It is said that people had to run from pillar to post to get their works done when BJP was in power in Shikaripur TMC.

The mistakes of BJP proved a boon for the Congress. It is also seen as a wake-up call to Raghavendra who campaigned in favour of the BJP in the local body polls. Yeddyurappa, too, did not show much interest in the local body polls and he did not even cast his vote. However, BJP won the Sagar city municipal council. Of the 31 seats, BJP won 16 seats, Congress 9, JD(S) 1 and independent candidates 5. The coalition partners won Hosanagar TP. Sorab TP witnessed a hung verdict.

Reacting to the defeat, Raghavendra said he would accept the people’s mandate.