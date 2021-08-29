Under BJP, K'taka ranked first in Covid corruption: DKS

Under BJP, Karnataka ranked first in Covid-19 corruption: D K Shivakumar

Why was BSY forced to resign with tears in his eyes? he asked

Pavan Kumar H
Pavan Kumar H, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Aug 29 2021, 20:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 20:10 ist
Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar. Credit: PTI File Photo

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar charged that Karnataka ranks first in corruption that occurred during the Covid-19 pandemic and the large-scale corruption resulted in chief minister B S Yediyurappa losing power.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, Shivakumar said the BJP leaders should explain to the people of Karnataka why a chief minister was forced to submit his resignation with tears in his eyes.

“The BJP leaders have been claiming that they have done a wonderful job in managing Covid-19. If so, why was Yediyurappa shunted out?,” he questioned and said the level of corruption in the government had become untenable, forcing the central leadership to act against Yediyurappa.

Shivakumar also charged that both the state and the Union governments have failed to come to the aid of sectors and individuals affected by the pandemic.

“The Union government announced Rs 20,000 crore package and the state government Rs 1,600 crore package for the Covid-19 affected people. Release the list of beneficiaries, who have received the compensation,” he demanded and added that the state BJP government has left the affected people to suffer.

‘Devil’s chant’

Responding to charges of Shivakumar, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, the Congress and Shivakumar talking about corruption is akin to the devil reciting the Bhagavad Gita.

