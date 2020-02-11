Under pressure BS Yediyurappa re-allocates portfolios of Karnataka ministers

Buckling under pressure barely a day after allocating portfolios, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday redistributed them after some of the new ministers threw a tantrum.

The reshuffle, which is considered the quickest in recent memory saw BC Patil's portfolio changed from Forest to Agriculture. Anand Singh’s Food and Civil Supplies went to K Gopalaiah, while Singh was given Forest. Gopalaiah's Small Scale Industries and Sugar portfolio berth went back to the CM, resulting in the three ministers holding cabinet portfolios for less than a day.

According to sources, the reshuffle was necessitated after few new ministers inducted to the cabinet expressed dissatisfaction over allocation of cabinet berths. In order to ensure that new ministers' demands of 'prominent cabinet portfolio' was fulfilled, Yediyurappa announced the quick reshuffle.

Patil, who was lobbying for the Home portfolio was made Forest minister on Monday, a portfolio he was not keen on. Similarly, Singh and Gopalaiah had expressed their reservations soon after the government notified their cabinet berths on Monday.Succumbing to their demands, Yediyurappa decided to reshuffle portfolios in less than a day. Patil was allocated Agriculture from Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai - who was divested with a second portfolio from DyCM Laxman Savadi. BC Patil's Forest portfolio and Mines and Geology minister's Ecology and Environment portfolio went to Singh, while Singh's portfolio was handed over to Gopalaiah.

Apart from the three, there were also other changes in responsibilities allotted to other ministers. For instance, Animal Husbandry minister Prabhu Chauhan was divested off his minority welfare portfolio and handed over to Shrimanth Patil. Earlier, only Handloom and Textiles was allocated to him.

Similarly, Urban Development minister Byrati Basavaraju was also given charge of two more autonomous bodies of the State government - Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board and Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation.