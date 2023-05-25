Unperturbed by dismal show, Deve Gowda vows to keep JD(S) afloat

Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Thursday sought a district-wise report to understand why the party lost badly in the May 10 Assembly elections even as he made an emotional vow to work for the party till his last breath.

The JD(S) has managed to win just 19 seats in the elections.

Speaking at a JD(S) introspection meeting where he addressed MLAs and workers, Gowda said, "We need to discuss district-wise and find reasons for the defeat of our candidates," he said.

Gowda said he had dedicated his life to the JD(S). "I will live for the party and I'll work for it till my last breath," he said.

The JD(S) supremo said he was pained by the party's defeat. "But can one bide time with pain? We must spring back to build the party and strive to come to power," he said, calling upon his party colleagues to "honestly search for reasons why the party lost."

Citing the example of 1989, Gowda said his party had only two seats. "Five years later, our party came to power with a majority, I became the CM and then PM," he said. "Disappointment and pain are natural after defeat. I have crossed all those stages. I have built this party. I will ensure this party survives," he said.

Meanwhile, JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy apologised to some candidates for not being able to help them financially during elections. "There are some candidates who were forced by me to contest the elections. But I could not financially help them because those whom I trusted betrayed me," he said.

Kumaraswamy said some candidates lost by 2,000-4,000 votes. "We could not spend on par with the national parties. Around 25 candidates have lost by a small margin," he lamented.

Scoffing at candidates who "joined hands" with other parties in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy said the JD(S) must be strengthened by appointing four presidents for the party in the city.

