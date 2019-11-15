Unruly scenes: BJP leaders call off bypoll meet

A bypoll preparatory meeting of the BJP was called off abruptly here on Friday following unruly scenes over the party’s decision to field disqualified legislator Anand Singh from Vijayanagar Assembly Constituency.

The party’s general secretary N Ravikumar was on the receiving end as he faced the wrath of a section of the party’s local leaders.

The meeting deviated from the agenda within minutes after Ravikumar began his speech. Local leaders, including Kaviraj Urs, Jadesh, Ravichandra, Ramachandragouda and Vinayakaswamy, wanted to know the reason for fielding Singh.

They charged that the party leaders had promised in Bengaluru a month ago that Singh would not be fielded from the BJP. Urs would enter the fray as a rebel candidate if Singh was fielded.

They pointed out that Singh won from the BJP and later joined the Congress. He termed the BJP as a communal party and participated in Tipu Jayanti. He even termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a thief.

They clarified that they were opposed to Singh’s candidature, but support any other candidate chosen by the party.

Due to chaos, he left the venue abruptly. Speaking to reporters later, he said that the party would field Singh. Minor differences in the party would be sorted out.