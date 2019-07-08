Uproar in Lok Sabha over crisis in Karnataka

The Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed brief uproar over the political crisis in Karnataka.

As soon as the Lok Sabha assembled for the day, the MPs of the Congress rose to protest alleged ploy by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to topple coalition Government in the State. They waved papers with "Save Democracy" printed on them.

The leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Choudhury, and its Chief Whip, Kodikunil Suresh, earlier in the morning submitted a notice to Speaker Om Birla seeking to move an adjournment motion in the House, in the wake of the political crisis in Karnataka following resignation of 13 MLAs of the ruling coalition of Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular).

As soon as the LS Speaker took his seat and started the proceedings of the House, the Congress MPs rose to insist on permission to move the adjournment motion. They also raised slogans blaming the BJP for the political crisis in the State. The MPs of the Congress' ally All India Anna Dravida Munnethra Kazhagam also rose to join the clamour.

The Speaker did not allow Choudhury or Suresh to move the adjournment motion but assured them that he would allow them to speak on the issue later.

The Congress and AIADMK MPs relented on the assurance of the Speaker and took seats.

The Speaker then started the proceedings of the Question Hour.