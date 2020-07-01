Uproar in TP meeting over remark on its president

Pandemonium affected the general meeting of the Taluk Panchayat following comment from a member on Taluk Panchayat President Tekkade Shobha Mohan.

Following a discussion on the proposed land for the construction of a crematorium at Peraje, member Nagesh Kundalpadi said that there is no land for a crematorium and this has been causing a great inconvenience to the people.

“This is a matter of shame for the Taluk Panchayat president. Tahsildar Mahesh is behaving irresponsibly,” he said in a raised tone.

This remark led to a heated debate among the member, Tahsildar and the Taluk Panchayat President. The Tahsildar said that the allegation by the member is far from the truth. A proposal has already been submitted for a crematorium at Peraje, he added.

Shobha Mohan condemned the move by the member Nagesh for using an objectionable word against her. Disrespect to a woman cannot be accepted, she said.

Member Appu Ravindra pointed out that last rites are being performed on a riverbank, owing to lack of a crematorium, at Arekadu.

To an issue raised by social justice standing committee president Shridhar Dabadka, the official concerned said that a separate proposal has been submitted to open a fair price shop in Kundakatcheri. The licence has been issued for a fair price shop in Bhagamandala, he added.

The meeting resolved to issue a notice to cooperative department officer Ravi, who has not been turning up to the meetings.

An official from the Cooperation Department said that 60% subsidy is being provided to the people from SC communities, who have availed long term loan from PLD bank. A share amount of Rs 25,000 will be provided to women’s cooperative bank, he added.

Executive officer K Lakshmi said a grant of Rs 50 lakh has been released for various development works in Madikeri taluk. However, the fund is yet to be credited to the bank account. An action plan for projects worth

Rs 2 crore needs to be drafted. Madikeri TP is in the fourth position in the implementation of housing schemes.

Taluk Panchayat Vice President Santu Subramani, members Kumuda Rashmi, Shashi, Indira, Ganapathy and Roy Thammaiah were present.