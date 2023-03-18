Uri Gowda, Nanje Gowda are real, claims Shobha Karandlaje

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Saturday said eminent Kannada writer D Javaregowda’s research book Suvarna Mandya has references to Vokkaliga chieftains Uri Gowda and Doddananje Gowda, which she relied upon as evidence proving the existence of the two characters.

“The Congress and JD(S) have argued that Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda did not even exist. The book Suvarna Mandya has references to their fight against Tipu Sultan,” Karandlaje told reporters. The BJP will distribute copies of Suvarna Mandya, Karandlaje said.

“The book is the result of research that Javaregowda, a student of Kuvempu, brought out based on various historical accounts,” she said. “We will give copies of the book to people, not for votes, but just so that they are better informed,” she added.

The BJP leader said the book was released in 2006 by JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda. “Why did H D Kumaraswamy not oppose Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda then?” she said.

“In Mangaluru, Tipu killed thousands of Christians. In Kodagu, he massacred the Kodavas. Even to this day, Mandyam Iyengars in Melkote don’t celebrate Deepavali. Has anybody asked why? That’s because, on one Naraka Chaturdashi, thousands of Iyengars were killed by Tipu Sultan in Melkote,” Karandlaje said.

Slamming Congress and JD(S), Karandlaje said: “They are claiming that Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda didn’t exist only because of vote-bank politics.”