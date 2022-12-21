VC appointments: Cong demands probe on allegations

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Dec 21 2022, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2022, 22:11 ist
Mysore MP Pratap Simha. Credit: DH Photo

The Congress on Wednesday demanded a high-level inquiry on a reported statement by Mysore MP Pratap Simha that vice-chancellors have to pay huge sums to get appointed.

Simha reportedly said in Mysuru that VC posts are sold for crores of rupees.

Pointing out that the statement came from a ruling BJP MP, Leader of the Opposition B K Hariprasad raised the issue in the Legislative Council and asked the government to clarify. Congress and JD(S) members jumped to the well demanding a discussion.

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar said his party would raise the issue in the legislature. "What is the ED, CBI and IT doing?” he said. “It is not a small allegation. We have seen ED, CBI and IT questioning people for Rs 2-5 lakh, what are these agencies doing? It should be revealed who got the money - a minister, officer or someone else?,” he said.

Pratap Simha
Karnataka
Mysuru
Congress
Karnataka Politics

