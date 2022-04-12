Verbal duel between B C Patil, BJP MLA at KDP meeting

Bandi objected to Patil’s directions to the Superintendent of Police to tighten the rules to prevent illegal sand mining and transportation in the district

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Apr 12 2022, 00:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2022, 03:55 ist

The Karnataka Development (KDP) Meeting witnessed heated argument between Agriculture and District in-Charge Minister BC Patil and Ron BJP MLA Kalakappa Bandi over tightening of rules to prevent illegal sand mining in the district.

“What should we answer to the public if you come here once and issue such directions? Tighten rules and arrest all those involved in illegal sand mining so that it brings reputation to you,” Bandi said.

“The law should be followed. I did not voluntarily become District in-Charge Minister of Gadag. You can approach the Chief Minister and replace the District in-Charge Minister. My style of functioning won’t change due to your objections,” Patil said.

