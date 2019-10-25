Vijayashankar set to join BJP

Congress leader C H Vijayashankar may join the BJP shortly.

He held a meeting of his supporters at Hunsur on Friday.

He said that it was right time to take an appropriate decision as politics in Congress had become difficult.

According to sources, Vijayashankar is in touch with BJP leaders who plan to welcome him to the party before byelection to Hunsur Assembly segment.

Till 1991, he was with the Congress and then and joined the BJP. He served as an MLA, MP, MLC and a minister in the BJP government. He had joined Congress in January 2017 after quitting the BJP.