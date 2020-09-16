Vijayendra not meddling into government's affairs: B Sriramulu

Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday clarified that BJP state vice president B Y Vijayendra is not meddling in the affairs of the state government.

Speaking to reporters at Kalaburagi airport on Wednesday, he stated that Vijayendra has discussed with the doctors as the latter met him. He is working actively because of the son of the Chief Minister.

"The state government will soon give good news to the doctors by fulfilling some of the demands. I hope they will not resort to protest henceforth", the Minister told.

Sriramulu opined that the state cabinet may not be extended or reshuffled before the assembly session as Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is not visiting New Delhi to discuss the cabinet expansion.

Yediyurappa will fly to Delhi to hold a discussion about the floods and other preoccupied engagements, he said.

Reacting to the allegations of some hospitals overcharging Covid-19 patients, the minister said the government will book criminal cases against such private hospitals and the license of the hospital will also be cancelled.