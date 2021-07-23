Vijayendra rushes to Delhi to mollify BJP high command after Yediyurappa's meeting with seers

With Lingayat seers rallying behind Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, his younger son B Y Vijayendra rushed to Delhi to convince the party top brass that the meetings of the religious heads were not orchestrated by the CM or his loyalists.

Vijayendra, who arrived at the national capital on Thursday night, met party national president J P Nadda on Friday.

Though there was no official word on what transpired at the meeting between Vijayendra and Nadda, sources said that the party top brass told him to ensure religious leaders meeting with the chief minister does not turn into a show of strength.

The BJP high command was learnt to have been upset with the chief minister's meetings with religious leaders.

As a row broke out over religious leaders extending support to the beleaguered chief minister, Yediyurappa on Wednesday clarified that he would abide by the party decision on stepping down from the CM's post.

However, party leaders in Delhi were of the view that the Lingayat leader was flexing muscles.

During Yediyurappa's meeting with BJP top brass including Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda last week, the chief minister was believed to have agreed to step down from the post.

Yediyurappa had sought elevation of Vijayendra, the state BJP vice president, either in the party or in the government.