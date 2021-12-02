Vijayendra slams DKS for allegations against Vishwanath

Vijayendra slams Shivakumar for allegations against Vishwanath

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Dec 02 2021, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 23:25 ist
B Y Vijayendra. Credit: DH File Photo

BJP state vice-president B Y Vijayendra criticised Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar for alleging that BJP MLA S R Vishwanath has a connection with rowdy elements.

Speaking to reporters, in Mysuru on Thursday, Vijayendra said, Shivakumar has defended the people, who plotted a plan to murder Vishwanath. A video clip said to be of Congress leader Gopalakrishna talking about eliminating S R Vishwanath has gone viral on social media.

Also read: JD(S), BJP grassroots leaders join Karnataka Congress en masse

Vijayendra said, “We did not expect such a cheap politics in our state. This is not good for anyone and it should end here itself.”

Commenting on the polls, Vijayendra said, BJP has become stronger in Mysuru region and BJP MLC candidates for Chamarajanagar-Mysuru and Mandya segment will win the polls.

