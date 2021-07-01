Vijayendra's name doing rounds for Hangal bypoll

BJP vice president and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra’s name is once again doing rounds as the possible candidate for the bypoll-bound Hangal Assembly constituency, a claim dismissed by his loyalists.

His name had also cropped up during the bypoll to Basavakalyan election held this year.

The Hangal constituency was vacated with the death of senior BJP MLA C M Udasi.

According to locals, Vijayendra’s name started doing the rounds over the past week as the possible candidate for Hangal. However, BJP’s Haveri unit president Siddaraj Kalkoti, dismissed this as mere speculation. “The party has not even started deliberations on the candidate for Hangal,” he said.

The rumours of Vijayendra’s candidature gained traction thanks to BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. The former Union minister claimed that Vijayendra’s supporters were drumming up support for his candidature in Hangal.

“The same people who are unhappy with the state leadership are behind these speculations. The objective is to cast him in a bad light by projecting him as the candidate...,” a BJP functionary said.