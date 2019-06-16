Vishwanath will continue as state JD(S) prez: Gowda

A H Vishwanath will continue as the JD(S) state president, party national president H D Deve Gowda said on Sunday.

“Vishwanath will continue as the state president. The question of appointing new president does not arise. He was upset with some developments in Mysuru district. I will convince him to withdraw the resignation,” he told reporters.

Vishwanath had recently tendered his resignation to the post owning moral responsibility for the party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha polls. He had also directly accused Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah of blocking his entry into the coalition co-ordination committee.

Besides, Gowda admitted that there was resentment among the leaders of the coalition partners, especially who were aspiring to become ministers. But he said the coalition government was safe. “Ministers such as Krishna Byre Gowda, Shivashankar Reddy (both Congress) and M C Managuli (JD-S) have said they were ready to give up the ministerial positions in the interest of the coalition government,” he added.

On the controversial move to sell 3,677 acres of land to JSW Steel in Ballari, Gowda said he has full details of the deal and that he will reveal it at the appropriate time.