Vishweshwar Hegde-Kageri welcomes action on Rajya Sabha MPs

Kageri welcomes action on Rajya Sabha MPs

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, Belagavi,
  • Dec 02 2021, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 14:15 ist
Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde-Kageri. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde-Kageri has welcomed the decision of Rajya Sabha against unruly MPs for misbehaving in the House. Rajya Sabha had recently suspended 12 MPs for misconduct.

Kageri told reporters here on Thursday that there could be differences of opinion on various issues, but that could be discussed on the floor of the House. However, misbehaviour by MPs was not acceptable.

Also Read | MPs’ suspension cause for disquiet

He said as the presiding officer, the conduct of members in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is bringing him pain. He had written to the President, Prime Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman during the previous Parliament session.

Kageri said elected representatives need to understand their responsibilities. Their conduct is watched by people. "During the Winter Session of the state legislature to be held at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha from December 13, we expect the lawmakers to give a good message," he said.

