Visit to DKS house was unnecessary, says Anand Singh

Visit to DKS house was unnecessary, says Anand Singh

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 04 2022, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2022, 02:39 ist
KPCC president D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH Photo

Days after his meeting with KPCC president D K Shivakumar became the subject of political speculation, Tourism Minister Anand Singh said on Friday that his visit to the Congress leader’s house was unnecessary.

“It was not right for me to go (to Shivakumar’s house). The time was not right. The situation was not right,” Singh told reporters at the BJP office here.

Singh said that the meeting was not required as it provided fodder for various rumours. “I visited Shivakumar as a friend and had no other intention. I will not visit him with any other intention also,” Singh said.

Also Read | Meeting between Anand Singh, Shivakumar sparks speculation

His visit to Shivakumar’s residence triggered speculation of his exit from the BJP. Singh was among those who resigned from the Congress-JD(S) coalition and joined the BJP and became a minister. 

On whether Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai sought a clarification from him over the visit, Singh answered in the affirmative. “I gave a clarification. He let the issue go and did not take it seriously. Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa also asked me, for which I told him that (my visit) was by mistake,” he said.

He said it was due to the efforts of the BJP and Yediyurappa that Vijayanagar district was formed.

“It was an honour for me. If my intention (was to leave BJP), I could have gone through the backdoor (to Shivakumar’s residence),” Singh said.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

kpcc
dk shivakumar
Anand Singh
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rule tweaks behind ballooning ODI scores: Tendulkar

Rule tweaks behind ballooning ODI scores: Tendulkar

Iceland to end whaling from 2024

Iceland to end whaling from 2024

Education ministry wins best tableau in R-Day parade

Education ministry wins best tableau in R-Day parade

Indian scientists develop self-disinfecting face mask

Indian scientists develop self-disinfecting face mask

Covid-19 may soon be detectable via an eye test

Covid-19 may soon be detectable via an eye test

 