Vokkaligas deserved a corporation first: HD Kumaraswamy

Attacking the state government for forming boards and corporations just for votes, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said on Sunday that if the government was concerned about welfare of communities, it should have formed one for Vokkaligas.

The former chief minister said that the Vokkaliga community - which forms a majority in Bengaluru - has contributed “a lot for the state’s development and to fill its coffers by giving up agriculture land for industries.”

Lakhs of people from the community who lost their land have taken up menial jobs such as watchmen or cooks. If any corporation was to be formed, Vokkaliga community should have got one first, Kumaraswamy (who belongs to the community) said.

Criticising the government over its response to Kannada activists who are protesting against the decision to set up the Maratha Development Board, Kumaraswamy said he was not opposed to the government's decision.

“The state could have avoided a controversy by convincing pro-Kannada activists about the necessity for such a body,” he said.

Kumaraswamy was speaking to reporters ahead of events held at Dasarahalli constituency on Sunday, to prepare for the upcoming BBMP elections.

He also lashed out at Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah over the latter’s criticism of JD(S) aligning with BJP for the Mandya District Central Co-operative Bank elections.

“Siddaramaiah should avoid discussing other parties,” he said, adding that Congress too had aligned with BJP in Chamarajanagar, Mysuru and Navalgund in Dharwad district.