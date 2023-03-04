Vote for new engine AAP in Karnataka this time, Kejriwal tells voters

AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked people of Karnataka not to vote for a double engine government but for the new engine AAP in 2023 Assembly election.
Addressing the state level convention of AAP at High school ground, here on Saturday, he said the party has zero tolerance.towards corruption. I will send my son to jail if he is also part of corruption. The party has sacked minister and MLA indulged in corruption.
Lokayukta police seize Rs 6 crore cash from residence of BJP MLA's son in Bengaluru
He said Lokayukta seized Rs 8 crore.from the residence.of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son. But so far ,bot the father and son have not been arrested. But Modi says his party does not support corruption.
Referring to the state.contractors association letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 40% commission, he said Modi remained silent. n stead, the association president Kempanna aged around 83 years was sent to jail. This is the achievement of a double engine government in Karnataka. he taunted.
