Vote for party which gives importance to education and health: Atishi Marlena in Karnataka

Delhi Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi Marlena on Tuesday urged the voters of Karnataka to support her party, which she said is committed to improve the quality of government schools and primary healthcare facilities.

Atishi, known as the architect of reviving public education in Delhi, was addressing a news conference here.

Citing Delhi's example, Atishi said four lakh students from private schools had shifted to government schools in the last three years. "People of Karnataka should remember that education is important. When you go out and vote, make education a priority and bring in a party which gives importance to education," she said.

Atishi also bashed political parties in Karnataka for 'cheap imitation' of AAP programmes.

"The 'Namma Clinics' opened by the BJP are copied from 'Mohalla Clinics' set up in Delhi. The 200 units of free power announced by the Congress is just an election stunt. I challenge the Congress to provide 200 units of free power first in states where it is in power," she said.

Turning to the JD(S), she said the regional party's plan to improve government schools and colleges was AAP's agenda. "People of Karnataka are tired of corruption. They want change. Schools, contractors and even the religious establishments are tired of corruption," Atishi said.

Referring to Sandalwood star, the late Puneeth Rajkumar, Atishi said: "If someone is acting like Puneeth Rajkumar, he cannot be Puneeth Rajkumar. Original is original. There is no replacement for Puneeth Rajkumar. There is no replacement for AAP."

Atishi said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would visit Karnataka for election campaign. AAP will contest in all 224 constituencies, she added.

Asked about the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Atishi said: "Freedom of speech has to be there. Let everyone present their views."