Votegate: Bommai orders probe, slams Congress for 'baseless' claims

With Congress accusing him of being involved in major electoral data theft, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he would order a detailed inquiry, even as he described as “baseless” the allegations made by the Opposition.

“Let there be an inquiry and let the truth come out. We’re not shying away from an inquiry,” Bommai said, adding that he had asked BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath to file a case.

Bommai explained that the Election Commission of India (ECI) tasks local bodies such as the BBMP to take up Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programmes for which nonprofits are roped in. “Earlier, too, when the Congress was in power, NGOs were involved,” he said.

“It has come to light now that one NGO misused its position. I will see to it that the entire episode is comprehensively probed,” he said.

Bommai rubbished the Congress’ demand for his resignation. “It’s laughable. I’m astonished at how Congress has gone bankrupt with ideas. There’s not even a remote connection (with me). And, if this is the yardstick, then the Congress CM should have resigned 100 times,” he said.

According to Bommai, the claim that voter data was stolen is unsubstantiated. ”What’s the proof that private information was given or taken? There’s nothing wrong there on paper. It’s a baseless allegation,” he said.