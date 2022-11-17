Votegate: Bommai orders probe, slams Congress for 'baseless' claims

Bommai orders probe into 'baseless' voting fraud claims

The Congress has filed a police complaint against CM Bommai, BBMP Commissioner and other officials for the alleged electoral fraud

Bharath Joshi
  • Nov 17 2022, 13:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 14:37 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

With Congress accusing him of being involved in major electoral data theft, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he would order a detailed inquiry, even as he described as “baseless” the allegations made by the Opposition.

“Let there be an inquiry and let the truth come out. We’re not shying away from an inquiry,” Bommai said, adding that he had asked BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath to file a case.

Also Read — Congress alleges electoral fraud in Karnataka, demands CM Bommai's resignation

Bommai explained that the Election Commission of India (ECI) tasks local bodies such as the BBMP to take up Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programmes for which nonprofits are roped in. “Earlier, too, when the Congress was in power, NGOs were involved,” he said.

“It has come to light now that one NGO misused its position. I will see to it that the entire episode is comprehensively probed,” he said.

Bommai rubbished the Congress’ demand for his resignation. “It’s laughable. I’m astonished at how Congress has gone bankrupt with ideas. There’s not even a remote connection (with me). And, if this is the yardstick, then the Congress CM should have resigned 100 times,” he said.

According to Bommai, the claim that voter data was stolen is unsubstantiated. ”What’s the proof that private information was given or taken? There’s nothing wrong there on paper. It’s a baseless allegation,” he said. 

Basavarj Bommai
Karnataka
Congress
BBMP
Indian Politics
Karnataka Politics

