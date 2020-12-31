Voters are in favour of BJP, says Kateel

The gram panchayat election results have proved that the voters are in favour of BJP in the state. More than the expected number of BJP-supported candidates have won the election in Karnataka, according to a press release issued by BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel.

The pro-people programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at Centre and BS Yediyurappa-led government in the state and hard work of the party workers have helped in the victory of BJP-backed candidates in the state. The attitude of former chief minister Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders have been given the tough answer by the voters in rural areas, Kateel stated.

In the press release, Kateel stated that he has already directed the Dakshina Kannada SP to initiate stringent action against those SDPI workers who had shouted slogans in favour of Pakistan in Ujire. The BJP will suppress all anti-national forces in the country, the release stated.

Police intervene

Meanwhile, Youth Congress President Mithun Rai entered into an argument with the police while celebrating the victory of a party-backed candidate outside the counting centre at Bondel.

Congress workers, led by Mithun Rai, and BJP workers were engaged in celebrations. When both the BJP and Congress workers came face to face, the police asked them to move away. This led to heated argument.