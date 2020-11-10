Voters in favour of BJP despite criticisms, says Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel

Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday said that the voters have blessed the development works carried out by the party under the leadership of BS Yediyurappa in Karnataka and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country.

Speaking during Vijayotsava outside the BJP office in Mangaluru, he said there is a wave of change in the country.

"The BJP has won more than the expected number of seats all over. In spite of the criticisms by the Opposition, the voters are in favour of the BJP, Modi and the NDA," he said.

The "Pancha Pandavas" in Sira and R Ashoka and Arvind Limbavali in R R Nagara have worked hard for the victory of the BJP, he said. The voters have trusted the BJP and both the BJP MLAs will work to the expectations of the voters in both the constituencies, he added.

"The voters have rejected the Congress, including ‘Bande’ (D K Shivakumar) and ‘Huli’ (Siddaramaiah)," Kateel said.

As the BJP appears to be increasing its lead in R R Nagar and Sira constituencies, the BJP workers observed Vijayotsava and distributed sweets on the occasion.