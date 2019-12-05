Voting for bypolls largely peaceful across state

The voting for bypolls for all the 15 Assembly constituencies in north Karnataka districts was uneventful on Thursday.

Polling began on a brisk note in Hirekerur and Ranebennur constituencies. A large number of people were seen waiting in long queue to exercise their franchise. The crowds were noticed between 8 am and 11 am and from 4 to 6 evening. There were hardly any people at the voting booths during noon. A total of 229 booths were set up in Hirekerur constituency and 266 in Ranebennur constituency. Armed Reserve Police from Gujarat was deployed to beef up security. No untoward incidents were reported during polling.

Gokak constituency in Belagavi district recorded 73.08% turnout - an increase of 1.13% compared to the last year’s election. The voting was peaceful barring technical glitch at EVMs at some booths. The voting began on a low note in the morning but picked up pace as the day progressed. The polling for Kagwad was also uneventful.

There was lukewarm response for voting in urban areas of Athani Assembly constituency. Voter response was not encouraging till noon in Vijayanagara constituency. Desperate political leaders and party workers were seen appealing people to vote. Most of the booths wore deserted look in the first two hours of polling.

Barring technical glitches in VVPATS at six booths, the voting was uneventful in Yallapur constituency. Citizens arrived at polling booths since morning and by 3 in the noon, the turnout stood at 56.21%. Of the 2,024 specially abled persons in the constituency, 1,917 cast their votes, clocking 95.65% turnover. There was enthusiastic response by voters of Siddi community at “Tribal booth” set up in Kotemane of Yallapur taluk. There was overwhelming response from voters in Chikkaballapur which recorded a whopping turnout of 86.19%. There was lull at the booths in the early hours but by noon voting picked up pace. The turnout was at its peak between 1 pm and 5 pm.

The police registered a suo motu case against HD Kote MLA Anil on the charge of deterring public servant from carrying out their duties at Hosaramenahalli in Hunsuru segment. In another case, a spat broke out between Congress workers and the police at Karigowda Beedi in Hunsur town.

The voting was peaceful in KR Pet constituency of Mandya district. Polling was delayed for about 40 minutes at a booth in Bandihole due to a defect in the EVM.