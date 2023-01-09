Want to see K S Eshwarappa in state Cabinet, says B S Yediyurappa

BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa said that he wants Shivamogga MLA K S Eshwarappa to get a ministerial berth this time.

He said while addressing media persons here on Monday on state Cabinet expansion that central leaders will take a call on giving a ministerial berth to Eshwarappa. "But I want to see Eshwarappa in the State Cabinet."

Reacting to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's deadline for the state government to give constitutional status to the rise in reservation for SCs, STs, he said, instead of welcoming it, Congress leaders are misguiding people in this regard. "It is unbecoming of Kharge, a senior leader, to make such statements. They did not do this despite governing the state for many years. We have done it. There is no confusion in this regard."

On notorious sex trafficker Santro Ravi's link with BJP leaders, he said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed the police to take action in this regard. The truth will be known to all after the probe and the law will take its own course, he said.