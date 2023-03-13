'Was expressing feelings of common man': Eshwarappa justifies comment on Azaan

Senior BJP leader and former minister K S Eshwarappa, who had made a controversial statement recently on ‘azaan’ and ‘Allah’ during BJP's Vijay Sankalp Yatra at Kavoor in Mangaluru, justified it on Monday saying that he was expressing the "feelings of the common man who face inconvenience" due to the use of loudspeakers for ‘azaan’. especially during the exams.

At the yatra, he had said, "Use of loudspeakers for Azaan is a headache wherever you go. There is a Supreme Court judgment on the use of loudspeakers. It will be stopped sooner or later. Does Allah hear prayers only with the use of loudspeakers?”

Asked if bhajans and other religious events do not cause problems to the public, he said, "Bhajans are for 'Dharma Jagruthi' and there should be reforms in it too for use of loudspeakers."

Justifying his statement that BJP doesn't want Muslim votes, Eshwarappa said, “It does not mean that BJP doesn't require any Muslim vote. We do not need the votes of Muslims who support PFI and SDPI. Nationalist Muslims will support us.”

‘D K Shivakumar inspired Madal's rally’

K S Eshwarappa alleged that it was KPCC President D K Shivakumar who inspired MLA Madal Virupakshappa to hold a 'vijayotsava' after getting bail in a corruption case. Earlier, D K Shivakumar, who was released from Tihar Jail, was taken out in a procession from the airport.

“What Madal Virupakshappa did was 100 per cent wrong. BJP central and state leaders have already criticised it. But, when D K Shivakumar was taken out in a procession, did any of the Congress leaders criticise it?” he asked.