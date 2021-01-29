Was not watching anything obscene: Congress MLC Prakash Rathod

Congress MLC Prakash Rathod on Friday was alleged to have been scrolling through obscene videos on his mobile phone while sitting in the Legislative Council.

Parts of a video clip captured by some television channels showed him scrolling through some images on his phone. However, the content was not clearly visible.

Reacting to questions on these allegations later, Rathod claimed he was not watching anything obscene. "I was looking for content pertaining to questions that I had raised in the House. I realised that my gallery was cluttered. I was only deleting some images from there. There was no obscene content in it," Rathod said.