We accept people’s mandate: Siddaramaiah

"We were expecting to win Sira and put up a good show at RR Nagar... We will accept the people's mandate," Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Badami, Siddaramaiah said, "It is the responsibility of the government to ensure free and fair elections. But the ruling BJP, according to my knowledge, has misused the government machinery," he charged.

"KPCC president D K Shivakumar need not have to take the responsibility for twin defeats in the bypolls. The Congress party will make a strong comeback in 2023 Assembly elections," Siddaramaiah said.

Replying to a query on his repeated claims about the change of guard in the state after Bihar elections, the opposition leader said, "I am firm...As per my knowledge, B S Yediyurappa will himself step down as chief minister."