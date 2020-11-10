We accept people’s mandate: Siddaramaiah

We accept people’s mandate: Siddaramaiah

DHNS
DHNS, Bagalkot,
  • Nov 10 2020, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 23:19 ist
Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH

"We were expecting to win Sira and put up a good show at RR Nagar... We will accept the people's mandate," Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Badami, Siddaramaiah said, "It is the responsibility of the government to ensure free and fair elections. But the ruling BJP, according to my knowledge, has misused the government machinery," he charged.

"KPCC president D K Shivakumar need not have to take the responsibility for twin defeats in the bypolls. The Congress party will make a strong comeback in 2023 Assembly elections," Siddaramaiah said.

Replying to a query on his repeated claims about the change of guard in the state after Bihar elections, the opposition leader said, "I am firm...As per my knowledge, B S Yediyurappa will himself step down as chief minister."

 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sira
RR Nagar Assembly
RR Nagar
Congress
Karnataka
Bengaluru
Siddaramaiah
Bypolls

What's Brewing

'Lockdown' declared word of 2020 by Collins Dictionary

'Lockdown' declared word of 2020 by Collins Dictionary

Trends from Bihar, other states suggest leg up for BJP

Trends from Bihar, other states suggest leg up for BJP

Doormat with Hindu symbols goes off Amazon's shelves

Doormat with Hindu symbols goes off Amazon's shelves

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

 