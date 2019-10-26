We are honouring corrupt people: Hegde

Hours after Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrived in the city to a grand welcome on Saturday, following his release on bail from a Delhi prison in a money laundering case, former Karnataka Lokayukta Santosh Hegde said instead of boycotting corrupt people, they are being honoured.

The former Supreme Court Judge also said the personality cult of honest people was fine, but if those corrupt are worshipped, then it is "wrong." "We are seeing it; I don't want to take any names. We are seeing it, not only here, other places also. Instead of boycotting them, we are honouring them. we have to change such a society," Hegde said in response to a question about those released from jail being given a grand welcome.

Speaking to reporters, he stressed on the need to instill values in the society, so that people themselves start working towards bringing in the change. "Earlier same society used to boycott the corrupt, it is not the same today... we are seeing it every day what is happening. Shivakumar was arrested by the ED on September 3 and walked out of the Tihar Jail on Wednesday evening, after the Delhi High Court granted him bail in the money laundering case. State BJP has also questioned the mindset of Congress for according a hero's welcome to Shivakumar, released from jail on massive corruption and money laundering charges.

"What would be the mindset of a political party that accords a hero's welcome to its leader released from jail on massive corruption and money laundering charges?" Karnataka BJP tweeted. The 57-year old Vokkaliga strong man, who has his own support base in parts of old Mysuru region of Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mandya and neighboring areas was greeted by supporters with flowers, crackers and mammoth apple garland upon his arrival.

His arrest had led to widespread protest, especially in Ramanagara, Bengaluru rural, Mandya and other parts of old Mysuru region. It had even taken a caste colour with thousands of people belonging to the Vokkaliga community taking out a protest rally recently here against the arrest of Shivakumar and to express solidarity with him.