We have solutions to all queries by MOEF over Mahadayi project: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday stated that the state government has solutions for all the queries raised by the Union Ministry of Environment & Forest regarding mitigation measures related to forests and wildlife for the implementation of Mahadayi (Kalasa-Banduri) project.

"Seeking some clarifications is common. I have seen them, and we have solutions for all the clarifications sought. We will answer all the queries immediately, and will get the clearance," he said.

About the demand of Panchamasali and other communities regarding reservation, Bommai said, first step is already taken, and decision about other details would be taken in coming days.

"Whatever we do should be based on the report of the backward classes commission. The commission has been asked to give the final report fast, and total clarity would come after that," he noted.

Budget on February 17

Bommai also said the state budget would be presented on February 17. When asked about the possibility of major announcements for North Karnataka region, he said, "wait for the budget".

Stating that Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah's decision to contest Assembly elections from Kolar is his choice, Bommai said it is left to him and his party, while the people of Kolar would make a decision about their choice.

On Santro Ravi caseCommenting on alleged racketeer Santro Ravi case, the chief minister stated that a comprehensive probe has been ordered, and steps are also taken to confiscate his properties.

Santro Ravi has a history of 20 years. Investigation would bring out all the truth regarding his alleged links, which government was there, and who were the ministers then, Bommai said.In the wake of Congress leaders' allegation about scams under the BJP government, Bommai stated that the Congress' 'PayCM' campaign did not get any response from people. People know what is the truth and what is not, he added.