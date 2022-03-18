We just talked, says Narayan on fight with Ashoka

Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan and Revenue Minister R Ashoka are said to have got into a serious fight that almost got physical over the transfer of a tahsildar, causing embarrassment to the ruling BJP.

The scuffle took place at the ministers lounge in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, but it came to light on Friday when Narayan played down the incident.

According to sources, Narayan has been pushing for the transfer of the Magadi tahsildar, which Ashoka is resisting. This led to the ministers locking horns, abusing each other in the singular.

Narayan is the minister in charge of the Ramanagara district where Magadi is located. Tahsildars come under the revenue department headed by Ashoka.

Ashoka and Narayan are Vokkaligas, a community that the BJP is trying to win over. Earlier, both of them were vying for the Bengaluru City Development portfolio.

“We just talked,” Narayan told reporters. “I proposed something with regard to the posting of a tahsildar in Magadi taluk. The revenue minister said he’d look into it. It’s up to his department to take a call. There was no argument,” he said.

Sources said Narayan was angry at Ashoka for repeatedly rejecting his move to get the incumbent tahsildar replaced.

“Sometimes, we seek changes. The department concerned will help whenever possible. Otherwise, we get ‘no’ as the answer,” Narayan said.

Asked if this incident had bruised his relationship with Ashoka, Narayan said: “We’re in one party. We should be like brothers. Differences should be sorted out. There shouldn’t be egos.”

Chief Minister’s political secretary MP Renukacharya, a witness, claimed there was no fight. “They talked it out. There was no untoward incident,” he said.

