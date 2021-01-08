We need to fight RSS, not BJP, says Congress leader Siddaramaiah

The Congress’s traditional vote base is divided, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said Friday and asked party workers to “try bringing them back” by fighting the RSS and not the BJP.

“This is not the time for us to sit quiet. Our focus must be to fight and organize. And it is not Modi or Yediyurappa we should fight. It is the RSS’ communalism that we need to fight,” Siddaramaiah said during his address to party workers at the Sankalpa Samavesha here.

“Hindutva is Hindutva. There’s no soft or hard Hindutva. Gandhi, Sardar Patel and we are Hindus, too. But the BJP’s ideology is that of the RSS,” Siddaramaiah said.

“Yediyurappa, on the advice of the Sangh Parivar, called it the recreation of the Sanatana Dharma while laying the foundation stone for the Anubhava Mantapa in Basavakalyan. But Basavanna’s fight was against Sanatana Dharma. This is the RSS’ conspiracy,” he said. “While we propagate the Hindutva of Gandhi and Lohiya, the BJP propounds Savarkar Hindutva, which is against social justice,” he added.