We’re not trying to glorify Siddaramaiah, claims H C Mahadevappa

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah’s 75th birthday celebration is an attempt to “stabilise democracy and protect our Constitution”, former Congress minister H C Mahadevappa said Thursday, brushing aside concerns that such “sycophancy” could hurt the party in an election year.

Mahadevappa is the president of the Siddaramaiah - 75 Amrut Mahotsava Reception Committee and a close aide of the former chief minister.

“We’re not trying to glorify Siddaramaiah. We are neither sycophants nor worshippers of one individual,” Mahadevappa said. “The purpose of celebrating Siddaramaiah’s 75th birth anniversary is to stabilise democracy and protect our constitution through the committed ideological, cultural and political leadership given by him,” he said.

According to Mahadevappa, Siddaramaiah came from humble roots and went on to present 13 budgets. “He did farming. He was a farmers’ activist and a socialist. When such a struggle-ridden background precedes power, a person develops morality. Struggle coupled with morality shapes a personality and creates a legacy,” he said, adding that the birthday celebration will highlight and make people draw inspiration from Siddaramaiah’s life “in which he upheld democratic and constitutional values through his administration”.

The BJP has predicted doomsday for the Congress after 'Siddaramotsava', the birthday event scheduled to be held on August 3 at Davangere. A section of Congress leaders has aired concerns that the event runs the risk of damaging the party’s prospects ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections for which state unit president D K Shivakumar wants “a collective leadership”.

Mahadevappa specified that Siddaramaiah’s 75th birthday will not be celebrated under the Congress’ symbol. “Congress has never celebrated a leader’s birthday. Siddaramaiah’s birthday is being celebrated by a committee comprising his admirers and friends,” he said. “And, the event will complement ideals of the freedom movement, development and Constitution, which can only strengthen the party, not weaken it,” he argued.

Asked about the demand by a party worker that Shivakumar’s birthday should be celebrated like Siddaramaiah’s, Mahadevappa said: “Everyone has freedom. What right do I have to question that? Anybody can celebrate a birthday.”