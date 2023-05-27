We should've started early for polls like Congress: Bommai

Admittedly, Basavaraj Bommai was a chief minister without a mandate whose task was to ensure one for the BJP. Despite a high-voltage campaign that made him crisscross the state, the BJP lost.

Bommai sat with N B Hombal to discuss what went wrong and the next steps for the BJP. Excerpts:

What’s your take on the BJP failing to retain power in the state?

The state’s development and future should’ve been the focal point of this election. But a large section of the voting population was carried away by freebies. So, one can term this as an ‘Election of Freebies’. The freebies helped Congress win over women voters in large numbers. And almost six percentage points of JD(S) votes were transferred to Congress, which helped them register such a big victory.

Looking back, was there something you’d have done differently or something you’d not have done at all?

I tried my level best to give good governance. I brought back the state’s sagging economy on track. This helped me give some very good welfare schemes for youths, farmers and other sections of society. I could do all of that in a short span of 20 months. An increase in the health and education budgets brought noticeable changes in these sectors. We also changed the whole concept of planning. Now, planning is done at the taluk level instead of the district level. These changes aren’t really planned to keep elections in mind, but the state’s future.

Did BJP miss the Congress’ undercurrent? What were the other major reasons for the party’s debacle?

Our welfare programmes - scholarships to students, Stree Samarthya, hiking zero interest loans from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, PM-KISAN and many others - were linked to performance whereas Congress offered freebies. We opted for performance-based schemes to widen the wealth base of people and the state. Our welfare programmes covered all working classes. But I feel that our programmes did not shine as much as Congress’ freebies.

After the results, you said that BJP couldn’t muster the required vote share. What did you mean?

What I said was that we (BJP) should’ve started early like Congress. The Congress started its campaign early and made announcements early. We waited for our manifesto to come out. Though Congress’ credibility is very low, they used private companies to distribute guarantee cards. The electorate fell for it.

What’s the road to recovery now for BJP?

We’ve very strong leaders like PM Modi who’ll lead our campaign in the Lok Sabha polls. We’ll seek a mandate for a safe and prosperous nation. Next week, our office-bearers will start touring the state. Our leaders, including B S Yediyurappa, will also start touring in June.

Congress believes that the Karnataka verdict is a forecast for Lok Sabha.

No…not at all. Congress is under an illusion. If we take the example of Karnataka alone, in 2013, BJP won only 40 seats. But in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 19 out of 28 seats. In 2018, although Congress and JD(S) had a coalition, the BJP won 25 seats. Anyone going by these numbers will realise that people vote differently in Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

What kind of Opposition will the BJP be?

We’ll be a strong, vibrant and pro-people Opposition. We know how Congress behaves when in power. We’ll take all issues to a logical end. We’ll work as the voice of people.

Will you be the Leader of the Opposition?

Party will decide on such matters. When I became CM, I hadn’t lobbied. I’ll be okay with whatever our leaders, legislators and Parliamentary Board decide.