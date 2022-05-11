Wear red shawl, not saffron, D K Shivakumar tells BJP leaders

KPCC President D K Shivakumar stated that BJP leaders who aspire to come to power through blood (communal clash) must wear a red shawl rather than a saffron one.

He was speaking at Jana Dhwani convention organised by District Congress Committee to highlight the failures of state government, here on Tuesday.

He said BJP leaders have started wearing caps now and youths are being made to wear a saffron shawl. "What is the link between BJP and saffron colour? "You (BJP) must wear a red cap because you need blood. The lotus flower does not grow in clean water but in muddy water. Similarly, the leaders of BJP, whose symbol is the lotus, aim to come to power by disturbing the peace in society. Congress leaders had sacrificed their lives for India's freedom. But not a single leader of BJP sacrificed life, he taunted.

Referring to BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's chief minister offer post remark, he said though BJP leader openly stated that he was asked to pay Rs 2,500 for chief minister post. But the party leaders have not initiated any action against him as he told the truth. "If i were in the ruling party, the MLA who made such a controversial statement would have been expelled."