Weekend curfew: Limited private, KSRTC buses operate in Dakshina Kannada

A limited number of private and KSRTC buses operated during weekend curfew in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday. The number of passengers traveling in the buses was also sparse.

The schools and colleges had remained shut and a few colleges have started online classes for the students during the weekend curfew in the district.

The police have taken steps to ensure that unnecessary movement of vehicles are checked on the roads in Mangaluru city. As many as 36 check posts have been set up in City Police Commissionerate jurisdiction for the strict implementation of weekend curfew. The shops selling essential commodities remained open in the city.

A team of police personnel led by DCP Hariram Shankar were checking the vehicles at Clock Tower in Mangaluru.

The entry of devotees to Kukke Subrahmanya, Dharmasthala temples were restricted. Sri Kshethra Dharmasthala has suspended all online bookings for seva, including 'tulabhara', as per the directions of the Karnataka government.

