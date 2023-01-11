What about Cong scams? Bommai asks

'If one looks at the content of the Congress charge sheet, one will know that it is baseless,' he said

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 11 2023, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2023, 07:12 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the Congress must first provide answers to corruption and other scams that he claimed took place under its regime. 

Bommai was reacting to the ‘BJP Paapada Puraana’ charge sheet released by Congress. “If one looks at the content of the Congress charge sheet, one will know that it is baseless,” Bommai told reporters. “We, too, had released charge sheet against them for which they’ve not answered,” he said.

basavaraj bommai
BJP
Congress
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics

