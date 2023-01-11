What about Cong scams? Bommai asks

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the Congress must first provide answers to corruption and other scams that he claimed took place under its regime.

Bommai was reacting to the ‘BJP Paapada Puraana’ charge sheet released by Congress. “If one looks at the content of the Congress charge sheet, one will know that it is baseless,” Bommai told reporters. “We, too, had released charge sheet against them for which they’ve not answered,” he said.