What about Cong scams? Bommai asks

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the Congress must first provide answers to corruption and other scams that he claimed took place under its regime.
Bommai was reacting to the ‘BJP Paapada Puraana’ charge sheet released by Congress. “If one looks at the content of the Congress charge sheet, one will know that it is baseless,” Bommai told reporters. “We, too, had released charge sheet against them for which they’ve not answered,” he said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Scientists deep dive to get to bottom of Ganga mystery
Wet year pushes up Karnataka's groundwater levels
When Indian divas aced their looks at Golden Globe
FIH Men's World Cup facts and trivia
Why do our dogs and cats bring us dead animals?
In Pics: RRR bags first Golden Globe with 'Naatu Naatu'
Yearly floods turn Assam's rural women into refugees