'What can they do in Karnataka': BJP dismisses Congress' target of 150 seats in Assembly polls

The BJP core committee meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah decided on Friday to win 150 seats in the 2023 Assembly elections.

This came on a day Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said his party should win “not less than” 150 seats in the polls next year.

“We reviewed the current political scenario and confidence was expressed on the party’s prospects. Our tally should not stop at 104 like last time (in 2018). The current party position is 120 seats, which we want to improve by crossing 150,” BJP national general secretary CT Ravi said, briefing reporters after the core committee meeting.

Shah issued some directions to the state leaders on the steps required to achieve 150 seats. “We were asked to prepare a roadmap,” Ravi said. “After the five states’ results, the climate favours BJP. The Congress is scared. If we work on the ground, we can win 150,” Ravi said.

Dismissing Rahul’s confidence of winning 150 seats, Ravi said the Congress lost deposits for 387 seats in Uttar Pradesh. “UP was their turf. What can they do in Karnataka?”

Also, Shah asked his men to rope in leaders from other parties across the state. “There are many wanting to join us. A committee will be formed to vet entries,” Ravi said, adding that there are disgruntled Congress leaders looking for a career with the BJP.

‘No early polls’

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said the party’s core committee meeting chaired by Shah did not discuss holding early elections.

“No discussion on early elections took place. And, there won’t be early elections,” Kateel told reporters.

According to Kateel, the core committee also did not discuss Cabinet expansion or reshuffle. “That’s the chief minister’s prerogative. He will discuss that with national leaders,” he said. On appointing new heads to boards and corporations, Kateel said he would sit with BJP national general secretaries Arun Singh and CT Ravi to decide.

“We discussed the action plan to win 150 seats in the next election,” Kateel said. “We also discussed expansion of the organisation, appointing page committees and other measures.”

Kateel did not comment on speculation that he may be replaced after his 3-year term ends in August this year.

Shah is said to have held a one-on-one meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after the core committee meeting ended.

