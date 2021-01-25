What’s wrong in shutting APMC yards? asks Shettar

What’s wrong in shutting APMC yards? asks Shettar

The farmers have to decide whether they want the welfare of middlemen in APMC yards or progress for themselves, he said

Pavan Kumar H
Pavan Kumar H, DHNS,
  • Jan 25 2021, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2021, 14:15 ist
Jagadish Shettar. Credit: DH File Photo

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Monday propositioned that there was nothing wrong in closing the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) if farmers were able to sell their produce at a higher price.

Speaking to the press in Hubballi, he said a majority of the APMC yards are filled with middlemen who have been making a huge profit over the years. The three farm laws introduced by the Central government allow the farmers to sell their produce outside the APMC, without the interference of any middlemen, at market price and earn a profit. The farmers have to decide whether they want the welfare of middlemen in APMC yards or progress for themselves, he said.

Training his guns on Congress leaders backing the farmers' protest, Shettar said none of the real farmers were supporting the protest at Delhi borders. As the opposition has no other issue wherein they can target Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the leaders are backing the farmers protest.

He said real farmers will not support the politically-motivated farm protest.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jagadish Shettar
Karnataka
Farm Bills

What's Brewing

480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis

480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis

How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China

How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China

Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star

Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star

The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing

The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing

DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'

DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'

Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man

Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man

How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'

How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'

 