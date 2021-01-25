What’s wrong in shutting APMC yards? asks Shettar

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Monday propositioned that there was nothing wrong in closing the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) if farmers were able to sell their produce at a higher price.

Speaking to the press in Hubballi, he said a majority of the APMC yards are filled with middlemen who have been making a huge profit over the years. The three farm laws introduced by the Central government allow the farmers to sell their produce outside the APMC, without the interference of any middlemen, at market price and earn a profit. The farmers have to decide whether they want the welfare of middlemen in APMC yards or progress for themselves, he said.

Training his guns on Congress leaders backing the farmers' protest, Shettar said none of the real farmers were supporting the protest at Delhi borders. As the opposition has no other issue wherein they can target Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the leaders are backing the farmers protest.

He said real farmers will not support the politically-motivated farm protest.